Actors can help people without 'power' of politician: Shivanna

Chennai, Dec 22 (PTI) To do good to people, one does not need to be a politician, as it is possible to leverage the goodwill garnered as an actor even without "power", top Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar said.

The actor, famously known as Shivanna among his fans, was attending a pre-release event his upcoming film, '45', here on Sunday. The film also features Kannada film industry legends Upendra and Raj B Shetty. Tamil actor Vijay Anthony is also part of the movie's cast.

"I don't understand politics. I want to help everyone without needing a specific power or title to do so," Shiva Rajkumar said, replying to a question from a journalist as to why Kannada stars do not enter politics like Tamil stars.

'45' is slated for a pan-India release, and is marketed as an action-drama with philosophical undertones.

Upendra, who was also present at the event, a polymath who produces, directs, writes, acts and sings, called his first time director, Arjun Janya, the real star of the film.

"Just to pitch it to a producer, he made a full animated film, with background score and dubbing it. It took nearly one year. This is the first time someone has done it that way," said Upendra.

Shetty too highlighted the extreme dedication of the director, who he claimed worked on the film for three years without sleeping.

"Even I am a director, I have done a few films in Kannada. But when I saw his work, I felt a bit jealous that I don't have this much dedication," said Shetty.

Janya, who described himself as a "fan boy" of the three leads, said the title "45" refers to a story that takes place within a span of as many days.

The producer, Ramesh Reddy, stated that this is the first time such a subject has been attempted in India.

Answering a question, whether the film depicts "sanatan dharma', Janya said the film talks about Indian culture, or Sanskriti, and the concept that every Dharma ultimately points to love.

According to sources, the narrative of the film revolves around how the mysterious number '45' shapes the destinies of three central characters, tying together action, drama and existential questions. PTI JR JR SA