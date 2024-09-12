Actors explore new union options in Kerala film industry

Kochi, Sep 12 (PTI) A group of actors from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists is seeking to break away and form a new trade union with the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), a move that could potentially weaken the AMMA, which is already reeling from sex-scandal allegations against some of its prominent members.

According to an industry official, certain actors have approached the FEFKA to register a new union.

B Unnikrishnan, the general secretary of the FEFKA, a confederation of 21 trade unions in Kerala's film industry, told reporters on Thursday that some of the actors have met him, expressing interest in forming a new trade union.

"They want to retain the present organisation but want to form another trade union. In Mumbai, the actors are part of the federation, which is affiliated with a trade union. Some actors and actresses have met me and asked whether there is a chance for such a union," he said.

Unnikrishnan, however, said if the actors want to form a trade union, they should either write a letter to the FEFKA general council or form a trade union and then approach the FEFKA for affiliation.

"We have not taken any decision. As of now, we have 21 organisations affiliated to the FEFKA. Any decision on this will only be taken by the general council," he said.

Unnikrishnan clarified that the members of the AMMA had approached him with such proposals on various occasions.

The AMMA currently has no elected office-bearer, after its 17-member executive committee resigned following sexual-harassment allegations in the industry soon after the Justice Hema Committee report was released.