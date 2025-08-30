Actors Lola Tung, Nico Parker to feature in 'The Young People'

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (PTI) "The Summer I Turned Pretty" actor Lola Tung and Nico Parker of "The Last of Us", are set to star in "The Young People".

"The Young People" is directed by Osgood Perkins, whose credits include projects such as "The Monkey" and "The Blackcoat's Daughter". The filmmaker will direct from his own screenplay.

The production is set to take place in Vancouver later this year. The film is expected to have a theatrical release, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Perkins is producing the project along with Chris Ferguson and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones.

The plot and other details about the film are kept under wraps.

Tung recently starred in the third season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty", which premiered on Prime Video on July 16. It also stars Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer.

The actor has also wrapped shooting for the horror film "Forbidden Fruits", where she stars alongside Lili Reinhart and Alexandra Shipp. The film is directed by Meredith Alloway.

Parker's latest work is "How To Train Your Dragon" from Dean DeBlois. Released on June 13, the film was a live-action remake of the 2010 animated film.

It also featured Mason Thames, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, and Harry Trevaldwyn, among others. PTI ATR ATR