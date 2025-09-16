Actors Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit welcome first child

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Actor Sheena Bajaj, best known for "Best of Luck Nikki", and Rohit Purohit of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", have embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The couple announced the news by sharing a collaborative post on Instagram on Monday. The first picture had "It's a boy. 15.9.25" written over it. Followed by a picture of the couple. The text over it read, "Thank you for your love, support, and blessings. Rohit and Sheena." Bajaj and Purohit dated for six years before tying the knot in January 2019. The couple announced their pregnancy with a social media post in April.

Featuring a video of the duo, the caption of the post read, "Need your prayer, blessings, please. Bless us, that's all we need. Praying to god for a strength and courage to the face the motherhood chapter of my life. Pray, journey sails smooth. Sharing the biggest news with my fans in the initial months of my pregnancy." Bajaj rose to popularity with the Disney sitcom "Best of Luck Nikki", where she essayed the role of Dolly Singh. It aired in 2011 and had its final episode in 2016.

Purohit is also known for featuring in television shows "Razia Sultan", "Udaariyaan", "Porus" and "Shaurya Aur Suhani". PTI ATR ATR