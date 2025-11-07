Actress Gouri Kishan slams reporter for body shaming, daring reply goes viral

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI) Actress Gouri G Kishan slammed a youtuber for asking a derogatory question about her weight during a press conference for the Tamil film "Others" here on November 6. Her reply went viral, earning her support from numerous personalities.

The Chennai Press Club condemned the behaviour of the YouTuber who asked an inappropriate question to the actress, who is well known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam cinema.

In the video that went viral, Gouri could be heard asking the man, "how does my weight concern you in any way. How does it matter and be relevant to the film? My weight is my choice and it does not concern my talent..... It is nothing but body shaming. It's a stupid question on body weight." PTI JSP JSP ADB