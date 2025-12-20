Actress Nora Fatehi sustains minor injury in car accident

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi sustained a minor injury in a car accident on Link Road in suburban Amboli on Friday afternoon, police said.

Police arrested Vinay Sakpal (27), whose car allegedly dashed the vehicle in which the actress was riding. He was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, the official added.

Fatehi was on her way to the Sunburn music festival for a scheduled appearance when the accident took place. After a medical check-up, she attended the festival in South Mumbai, sources said. PTI ZA DC KRK