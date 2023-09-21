Actresses invited to new Parliament building for publicity: Sharad Pawar-led NCP

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) The Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday claimed that the Union government was inviting film actresses to visit the new Parliament building only to gain publicity on the passage of the women's reservation bill.

Several actresses including Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta and Tamannah Bhatia have visited the new Parliament building since its inauguration.

"Did any of the invited actresses ever speak on the atrocities against women? Where were they when women suffered in #Manipur or any other place in India?"asked Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, on X. PTI MR KRK