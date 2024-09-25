Adah Sharma to star in 'Reeta Sanyal'

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Streamer Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday announced its upcoming series "Reeta Sanyal" with actor Adah Sharma in the lead.

Directed by Abhirup Ghosh, the show is based on the character created by acclaimed writer Amit Khan. It will start streaming on the platform from October 14.

"Reeta Sanyal" is produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer under Keylight Productions.

"Join Reeta as she dives into a whirlwind of cases navigating through complex waters of justice. With her sharp mind and chameleon-like skills, will she be able to steer through the tumultuous game of justice?" read the official synopsis of the show.

Nair said "Reeta Sanyal" is a series filled with intrigue, emotion, and thrilling moments.

"It's everything I love about storytelling – it's entertaining, captivating, and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Adah has effortlessly donned the character of Reeta and brought her to life, she is an incredible actor and has done absolute justice to the character.

"I can't wait for audiences to experience this journey with us on Disney+ Hotstar. It's been a labor of love, and I hope viewers enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it," the producer said in a statement.

Sharma, known for "The Kerala Story" and the "Commando" film franchise, said she always wanted to play a character like Reeta Sanyal.

"As actors we have to do different projects to play different characters. Here I got to play 10 people in one show! There's action, comedy, drama, thrill, crime, all of it! This series captures the essence of the challenges faced by a girl who is trying to make it big as a lawyer and detective.

"What makes it stand apart from something that you have seen before is, Reeta Sanyal is like reading a comic book. It's fun, exciting, thrilling and larger than life. I can't wait for the audience to be part of this incredible journey with me and Disney+ Hotstar," she added.

"Reeta Sanyal" also stars Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee, and Manik Papneja in key roles. PTI RDS RDS RDS