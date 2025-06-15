Adam Brody wanted to host 'Blue's Clues': Tried really hard, didn't get it

Los Angeles: Actor Adam Brody, best known for his role in the drama series "The OC", says he tried very hard to get a hosting gig for a kids' television show "Blue's Clues".

"Blue's Clues" premiered in 1996 and ran for six seasons until 2006. Actor and musician hosted the show till 2002.

After his exit, actor and host Donovan Patton, took upon the hosting role for fifth and sixth season.

Brody said he just shifted to Los Angeles at that point.

"I really wanted ‘Blue’s Clues’ early on when I first moved to L A I tried really hard. It’s like 1999. I didn’t get it. But I would’ve loved it," he told entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The 45-year-old actor added he tried to get Henry Parker's role in the 1998 drama series "Dawson’s Creek". It eventually went to Michael Pitt.

"There’s an early ‘Dawson’s Creek’ role. It really made me nervous to read with Scott Speedman. I was sweating. I believe (the role) went to Michael Pitt. They wanted pouting lips," he said.

Brody made his debut in 2000 with the drama film "Growing Up Brady", where he essayed the role of Barry Williams. The film was directed by Richard A Colla.

He then went on to star in projects such as "Once and Again" and "Shazam!", among others.