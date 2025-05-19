Adarsh Gourav to begin shooting for 'Tu Yaa Main' in June

New Delhi: "Superboys of Malegaon" actor Adarsh Gourav says he is set to start shooting for "Tu Yaa Main" from next month.

The upcoming survival thriller also stars Shanaya Kapoor. It will be directed by Bejoy Nambiar of "Wazir" fame and backed by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions.

Gourav, also known for films "The White Tiger" and "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" as well as web series "Guns & Gulaabs", said he is thrilled to start working on his new film.

"The shoot for the film starts in June and the work on it has already begun. It’s a completely different genre from what I’ve done before, and that’s what drew me to the project.

"Collaborating with Bejoy Nambiar, who has such a distinct cinematic voice, and sharing the screen with Shanaya Kapoor makes this even more special. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating," the actor said in a statement.

"Tu Yaa Main" is slated to release on February 14, 2026.