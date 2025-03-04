Adarsh Gourav to star in Telugu film

New Delhi: Actor Adarsh Gourav, who recently starred in "Superboys of Malegaon", is set to make his south debut with a Telugu film.

Billed as a psychological thriller, the currently untitled movie will be headlined by Jahnavi, daughter of "RRR" producer DVV Danayya.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the upcoming film will be directed by Baba Shashank and is slated to be released in 2025.

Gourav said it's the biggest thrill "to explore diverse narratives across industries".

"The South film industry has consistently delivered some of the most compelling and innovative films, and I’m excited to finally be a part of it. This project, in particular, is unlike anything I’ve never done, the psychological horror genre and it has a gripping story that immediately drew me in.

"Collaborating with a visionary team and making my Telugu debut with Jahnavi's production is truly special. I can't wait for audiences to see what we’re creating," the actor said in a statement.

Gourav is also known for films such as "The White Tiger", "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan", and web series "Guns & Gulaabs".