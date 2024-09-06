Adarsh Gourav's 'Superboys of Malegaon' trailer out, movie to release in 2025

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The much-awaited trailer of Reema Kagti's directorial "Superboys of Malegaon" has released on Friday.

Starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in the lead roles, "Superboys of Malegaon" is slated to have a theatrical release on January 2025 following which it will also stream on Prime Video.

The trailer of the upcoming film follows the story of a group of villagers from Malegaon, Maharashtra, who dare to dream big and begin making films with limited resources but big inspirations.

The film is inspired by real events from the chronicles of Nasir Sheikh's life, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon.

"Superboys of Malegaon" will have its world premiere on September 13 at the prestigious 49th Toronto International Film Festival. It will also be showcased at the 68th BFI London Film Festival in Vue West End on October 10, 2024, during the 'Create' segment.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Kagti. PTI ATR ATR BK BK