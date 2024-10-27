Adele opts for custom Gaurav Gupta gown for her Las Vegas residency opening

New Delhi: Popular singer-songwriter Adele was spotted wearing a custom-made ensemble crafted by celebrated designer Gaurav Gupta at the opening night of her Las Vegas residency on Saturday.

Advertisment

The multiple Grammy winner, known for songs such as "Rollin' in the Deep", "Set Fire to the Rain", and "Someone Like You", was dressed in a black Saturn Orbit gown from Gupta's label at the first show of her "Weekends with Adele" series of concerts at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace.

Gupta shared a video of Adele, draped in his creation, as she performed her song "Love In The Dark" from her 2015 album "25".

"@adele in Custom Gaurav Gupta. @gauravguptaofficial for the opening of her Las Vegas Residency last night. I am just floored and flying at the same time. She truly makes us transcend. Thank you @boseh1 @maisonbose @sweetbabyjamie for this magical moment. #adele #lasvegas #gauravgupta," he captioned his Instagram post.

Advertisment

Adele also shared a series of pictures from the event on her social media pages.

In the past, Gupta has also dressed the likes of Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Mindy Kaling, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, Rebel Wilson and Allison Janney.