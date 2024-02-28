Adele postpones Las Vegas residency, says she's 'sick again'

New Delhi: Singer Adele said she has postponed the remaining five weekends of her Las Vegas residency due to illness.

The multiple Grammy winner said she was sick at the end of the last series of shows as part of the residency and didn't have full time to recover.

Adele shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday "Sadly I have to take a beat and pause by Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break.

"I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice. And so on doctors' orders, I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date," the 35-year-old wrote.

In the post, she also mentioned her team is working out the new dates for the shows and fans will be informed about the details soon.

"I love you, I'll miss you like mad and I'm sorry for the inconvenience," Adele captioned her note.

The singer was initially scheduled to kick off her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January 2022. But a day before the residency began, she revealed that she had to postpone the gigs due to production delays and many on her team battling COVID-19.