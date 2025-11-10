'Adi Kailash' gets nominated for Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF)

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The documentary "Adi Kailash", directed by Harish Sharma, has been officially nominated in the competition category of the 18th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2026.

JIFF is a competitive film festival which is held annually in Jaipur. It focuses on promoting new filmmakers and encourage cultural exchange between India and the world through cinema.

Produced by Sandeep Jha, the film is inspired by celebrated Himalayan trekker and author Lalit Pant's award-winning book "Ajpathon se Himshikharon Tak".

The film captures the spiritual journey to the sacred Adi Kailash peak in the Himalayas, known as the divine home of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology, according to a press release.

Anchored by Hemant Pandey, the documentary blends ancient history, pilgrims' challenging journeys, and the serene mystique of the region, highlighting personal stories, local traditions, and the timeless bond between humanity and nature.

"Adi Kailash is not just a mountain; it is a living testament to the eternal dance of Shiva and Parvati," said Pant in the statement.

"Anchoring Adi Kailash has been a homecoming to my roots and a chance to illuminate our region’s unexplored wonders," added Pandey.

JIFF 2026 is scheduled to be held from from February 13 to 15 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Global Cinema Movement and Delhi Film Convention & Summit 2026. PTI SMR ATR BK BK