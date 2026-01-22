Adil Hussain joins 'Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business'

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Actor Adil Hussain, known for his roles in films such as "Love Sonia" and "English Vinglish", is set to feature in "Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business".

The upcoming film is a sequel to actor Anshuman Jha’s 2023 film “Lakadbaggha”. Jha is returning for the second part, which will also feature Riddhi Dogra and Eksha Kerung. It is directed by Sanjay Shetty.

Hussain will replace Milind Soman, who was previously attached to the film, according to a press release.

The actor said he is grateful to be a part of the film. "Watching 'Lakadbaggha-' was so inspiring. It felt like someone was finally making a film that stood up for the rights of animals—something we haven’t seen in decades, perhaps since 'Haathi Mere Saathi' in the seventies. I also had the good fortune of working with Anshuman Jha, both under his direction and as a co-actor," he said in a statement.

"The martial arts training and action sequences were challenging, but Anshuman has been incredibly supportive and generous throughout the process," he added.

The first film in the franchise was an action vigilante film revolving around Arjun (Jha), a martial arts master who moonlights as a saviour of animals.