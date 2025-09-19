Adil Hussain, Vishal Mishra, Pritam mourn Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise

New Delhi: Actor Adil Hussain, musicians Papon, Vishal Mishra, Armaan Malik and Pritam on Friday expressed shock over the sudden death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who was known for hits such as "Ya Ali", "Piya Re" and "Jajabor".

Garg, 52, died in Singapore on Friday after sustaining injuries while scuba diving. He was rushed to a hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, but could not be saved.

In a post on X, Hussain said he was "devastated and shocked" by the news of Garg's sudden death.

"I am so very sad... His contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary... He will live amongst us through his songs... Dear Zubeen I remember you with lots love and fondness.. May his singing soul rest in peace and God bless his soul... Good bye Zubeen.. Until we meet on the other side... Keep singing with your beautiful Voice and make Gods Happy," he added.

"This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone to soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul," Papon said on X.

Mishra shared an old photo of Garg on Instagram and wrote, "Zubeen Da, like every one else, I loved your voice & connected to it so much ! Left us all too soon."

Malik tweeted, "I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.. #ZubeenGarg."

Garg, who sang many popular tracks in Assamese, Hindi and other languages, had travelled to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," a statement issued by organisers of the North East Festival said.

"Zubeen losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news.

I'm still trying to come to terms with it... My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti," Pritam shared in a post on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the singer's demise, saying the state has "lost one of its favourite sons".

"I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for the state. He has gone too early; this was not the age to go," he wrote on X.

শব্দ আজি নিজেই নিজত আবদ্ধ



Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go.



Garg is survived by his wife.