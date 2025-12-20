Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

New Delhi: Aditya Dhar's directorial "Dhurandhar", featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has crossed the mark of Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office, the makers said on Saturday.

Released on December 5, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

It follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Production banner shared the news with a post on their Instagram handle. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 503.20 crore nett.

"Another day, another record shattered! Book your tickets. (Link in bio). #Dhurandhar Igniting In Cinemas Worldwide", read the caption of the post.

It is produced by Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios in association with Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios.