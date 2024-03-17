Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor turn showstoppers for label Kalki

Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday walked the ramp for label Kalki's new collection "INARA" on the final day of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024.

Inspired by the spring season, the collection celebrated vibrant colours from purple to blue, magenta, pink and green.

"INARA" presented gowns mirroring the shape of a chandelier, which were also kept on the ramp.

While the upper portion of the dresses were body hugging, the lower portion was flowy in texture.

Aditya looked dapper in a long jacket ensemble with a celestial shine, whereas Janhvi took over the ramp in a magenta fish cut lehenga with handcrafted intricate details.

Aditya, the label's first-ever male showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, said he was thrilled to be walking for the brand.

"I'm feeling great in this sharp silhouette. It has a classic yet contemporary feel to it, and I think the KALKI team has absolutely nailed it! Walking alongside Janhvi was truly a fun experience for me! I'm grateful to KALKI for inviting me to be part of such an iconic event," Aditya told reporters here.

"The Night Manager" star was dressed in an open jacket which incorporated a waistcoat, tuxedo, shirt, and pants. It was embellished with intricate geometric designs, meticulously hand-embroidered with cut dana artistry.

Janhvi, who turned showstopper for KALKI for the first time, said she had a great time walking for the brand.

"The outfit feels like a fairytale, especially with its beautiful handwoven details. Being their muse is such an honor, and I'm grateful for this unforgettable experience. And INARA? It's a whirlwind of emotions with its vibrant colors that are sure to steal hearts," the "Bawaal" actor said.

Janhvi's ensemble featured a stunning cut dana, tiki work, and kali embroidery, complemented by crystals, tassels, and floral motifs with a geometric mix, this masterpiece exudes ethnic elegance with chic sophistication for the modern bride.

"INARA holds a special place in my heart. It's a reflection of my love for nature's beauty and the boundless creativity of human expression. These pieces are more than just garments; they are invitations to celebrate life's most precious moments. Whether it's a traditional wedding, a glamorous soirée, or a romantic evening under the stars, INARA offers timeless elegance for every occasion," said Nishit Gupta, director at KALKI, in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Madhuri Dixit Nene walked the ramp for Ranna Gill's collection "Urban Prairie". She glided down the ramp in a shimmering, three-piece, sharply cut pants suit with bouquets of flowers and a subtle shimmer splashed all over.

"Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" actor Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp for Preeti Jain's "Ekatra" clothing line, actor Shehnaaz Gill mesmerised the audience with her style in Diksha Khanna's "Asymmetrical Precision Fluid" collection.

The LFW concludes on Sunday.