Aditya Roy Kapur walks for Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week 2024

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapur turned showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal on day three of the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) here.

Rawal on Friday evening presented his collection "Sehra" at the fashion gala, being held at the Taj Palace here.

The festive collection paid homage to the heritage of craftsmanship, with every intricate detail reflecting this tradition. The designs featured exquisite applique work, royal fabrics embellished with crystals, and more.

Kapur, 38, took over the stage in a royal blue sherwani and black dhoti pants as the crowd cheered for the actor.

The colours palette ranged from the lightest shades of beige to vibrant red and pink.

The collection also included formal velvet coats and bottoms, accompanied with jewellery that added a festive touch to them. To make the evening even more special, Rawal added an original soundtrack which was played during the show.

The 2024 edition of the India Couture Week will conclude on July 31.