Adivi Sesh appeals CJI and Delhi CM about mass confinement of street dogs

New Delhi: Telugu actor Adivi Sesh has penned a letter to the Chief Justice of India and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urging them to reconsider the directive for mass confinement of street dogs in the National Capital Region.

The "Major" actor, who is a dog lover, said sterilised and vaccinated dogs should be allowed to remain in their own territories, in line with existing animal welfare laws. He also added that there should be a more lawful measure to control the population instead of resorting to mass confinement.

In his letter, the 40-year-old actor outlined alternative solutions that balance public safety with compassion for animals.

"As a citizen who believes in both the letter and spirit of the law, I am deeply concerned about the recent directive for mass confinement of street dogs in Delhi NCR. Such a measure not only contravenes our legal obligations but also goes against the compassionate values that India has always stood for."

He believes that when sterialised and vaccinated, the dogs are not a threat but rather "community members who deserve dignity."

He also said that the confinement is neither a sustainable or humane solution to the problem.

"We have lawful, proven alternatives: sterilisation and vaccination drives, better waste management to cut uncontrolled food sources, empowering community caretakers, and enforcing strict penalties for cruelty and abandonment. By focusing on these steps, we can ensure the safety of both humans and animals, and uphold the moral and legal responsibilities we owe to our voiceless companions," he added.

Adivi Sesh’s appeal comes at a time when debates around urban stray management have reached a national stage, with animal welfare advocates, policymakers, and citizens seeking solutions that balance safety, compassion, and the law.