Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur celebrate 'Dacoit' co-star Anurag Kashyap's birthday

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Actors Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, who star in the upcoming film "Dacoit" alongside Anurag Kashyap, wished the filmmaker on his birthday.

The film follows an angry convict seeking vengeance against his former girlfriend who betrayed him, according to its official logline.

The two actors posted a video of their shoots with Kashyap, who turned 53 on Wednesday.

"Happy birthday Inspector Swamy," Sesh wrote in the caption, addressing Kashyap by his screen name.

Thakur's caption read, "Team #Dacoit wishes 'Inspector Swamy' aka the multifaceted @anuragkashyap10 sir a very happy birthday." "He brings flair, aura and stature to the character like only he can," she added.

Sesh also posted the video with the caption, "Many happy returns of the day sir @anuragkashyap10." "Your wisdom, brilliance and most importantly, your compassion... have made this @DACOIT experience beautiful," he wrote.

Kashyap, a prominent writer-director in Hindi movies, has also acted in movies such as "Akira", "Leo", "Maharaja", "Ak Vs Ak" and "Kuttey".

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film will release in theatres on December 25, 2025. It also stars Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni and Sunil in pivotal roles.