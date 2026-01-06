Adivi Sesh on incorporating 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' in 'Dacoit': Absolutely love the song

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Actor Adivi Sesh says the 90's track "Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast" has been his favourite and that became the reason for him to acquire the rights to the song and incorporate it in his upcoming film "Dacoit".

Set to release on March 19, "Dacoit" is directed by Shaneil Deo. It also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Sesh.

The actor said when the teaser of the film was being conceptualised, he was clear he wanted to recreate the sense of nostalgia.

The track is from the cult classic film "Mohra", which released in 1994.

“Some songs stay with you forever, and 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' is one of those songs for me. Growing up in the 90s, this track was everywhere, and I absolutely loved it. It was actually part of the first dance performance I ever did on a school stage, in a medley of songs, and that moment is still very vivid in my memory," Sesh said in a statement.

The 41-year-old actor said he felt "an instinctive pull to bring this song in".

"When we were working on the film, I felt an instinctive pull to bring this song in - not as a gimmick, but as a feeling. Using it as one the songs in the film was my way of tipping my hat to that younger version of myself who fell in love with music, performance, and the joy of entertaining people." "We made sure to acquire the rights properly because it mattered to me that this homage was done the right way. It’s a small, personal memory woven into a much larger film, and I hope audiences feel that sense of nostalgia and energy when they hear it," he said.

The film follows the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him.

It will release in Hindi and Telugu.

Also featuring Anurag Kashyap, the film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.