Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha' to release on March 19, 2026

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) "Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha", starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is set to release in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, the makers said on Tuesday.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Shaneil Deo, who has co-written the screenplay with Sesh, the film follows the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him.

It will release in Hindi and Telugu.

"He devises a dangerous plan to trap her, setting the stage for an intense action drama driven by elemental forces - love, betrayal, and revenge," reads the plotline.

Thakur shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle, which featured the poster of the film with the release date written over it.

"Experience Explosive drama with #DACOIT. Grand Release Worldwide on March 19th, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu. #UgadiWithDACOIT #GudiPadwaWithDACOIT #EidWithDACOIT @adivisesh @anuragkashyap10 @shaneildeo," read the caption.

The film also stars Anurag Kashyap and is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

It was previously slated to release in theatres in December. PTI ATR ATR ATR