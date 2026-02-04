Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Dacoit' to release in April

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The makers of "Dacoit", featuring Adivi Sesh, have postponed the release of the film to April 10.

Also featuring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, the film is directed by first-time filmmaker Shaneil Deo, who has co-written the screenplay with Sesh. It was previously slated to release on March 19, according to a press release.

The film follows the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. It will release in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Besides "Dacoit", Sesh will feature in "Goodachari 2" alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Emraan Hashmi.

Thakur's upcoming film is "Do Deewane Seher Mein". Directed by Ravi Udyawar, it is set to release in theatres on February 20 and also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She will also feature in "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is set to release in June. PTI ATR ATR ATR