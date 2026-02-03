Adivi Sesh wraps shooting for 'Dacoit'

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Actor Adivi Sesh has wrapped shooting the final schedule of "Dacoit", which is set to release in theatres on March 19.

Also featuring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, the film is directed by first-time filmmaker Shaneil Deo, who has co-written the screenplay with Sesh. It follows the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him.

Sesh said wrapping up the film was both "surreal and deeply emotional" for him. This film has been an intense journey, physically, creatively and mentally. From writing the first draft to now, standing at the edge of completion. We just wrapped up the last schedule," he said in a statement.

"'Dacoit' is not just another film for me; it's a story that has stayed with me through the nights of writing and days of shooting under challenging conditions. There's a certain responsibility that comes with releasing a film during a festive period- audiences come in with heightened expectations and that pushes us to be even more honest with our work," he added.

The film will release in Hindi and Telugu languages. It will release alongside Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge", a sequel to his film "Dhurandhar", which released in 2025.