'Adolescence' actor Owen Cooper says he is yet to watch the show

Los Angeles: Actor Owen Cooper, who featured in a globally acclaimed Netflix series "Adolescence", says he hasn't watched the entire show yet.

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, the four-episode series released on March 13. It centres around a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller (Cooper), who is arrested for the murder of a classmate.

Cooper said he doesn't like to watch himself. “I haven’t watched the show fully,” he told entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

"I just don’t like watching myself. And now Jack says it’s going into schools … that’s my worst nightmare," he added.

After the success of the show, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the series will be made available for streaming in schools across the UK.

Cooper added that he might see first, second or the last episode of the show but not third.

"I’m not watching it in my own school. No chance. I’d watch episode one, maybe two and four but not three," he said.

Also starring Graham, the series is directed by Philip Barantini "Adolescence" also emerged as the most-watched limited series in Netflix's history by getting 66.3 million views within two weeks of its release.