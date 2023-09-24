Advance booking opens for 'Fukrey 3', 'The Vaccine War'

Mumbai: The advance booking for "Fukrey 3" and "The Vaccine War" opened on Sunday, the makers have announced.

Both the Hindi films are set to hit the screens on September 28.

"Fukrey 3", the third installment in the buddy comedy franchise, is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

"Yeh parivarik film ki advance bookings ab ho gayi hai shuru! Book your tickets now. #4daystoFukrey3," Excel Entertainment wrote on its official Instagram page.

The upcoming sequel will see Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi reprise their respective roles.

"The Vaccine War", directed Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the true story of Indian scientists, their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and how they developed an affordable vaccine for India and the world.

Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film features Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Joshi.

"ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN NOW. 4 DAYS TO GO! 28 September 2023. #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory," the banner wrote on its official X page.