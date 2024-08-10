Advance booking opens for Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Stree 2'

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The advance booking for "Stree 2", starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, is now open, the makers announced on Saturday. The Amar Kaushik-directorial, which a sequel to 2018 hit "Stree", will be released in theatres on August 14 on Independence Day eve with night shows starting from 9:30 pm, Maddock Films announced on its social media pages.

"'Stree 2' - Advance Booking Open Now. Woh Stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai! Isilye woh aa rahi hai ek raat pehle, just for you. "#Stree2, the legend returns on Independence Day eve, with night shows from 9:30 pm onwards on 14th August, 2024," the studio posted along with a poster of the film.

At the box office, "Stree 2" will have a clash with three other big-ticket movies — Akshay Kumar’s “Khel Khel Mein” and John Abraham’s “Vedaa”.

Tamil superstar Vikram's "Thangalaan", directed by Pa Ranjith, and Puri Jagannadh’s "Double iSmart", featuring Telugu star Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt, are also coming out on Independence Day.

Co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, “Stree” was one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018. The three actors are returning for the follow-up movie as well.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film was set in small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit named ‘Stree’ abducts men in the night during festival season.

It was based on the urban legend of “Nale Ba” that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s.

“Stree 2” is produced by Dinesh Vijan through Maddock Films and Jio Studios's Jyoti Deshpande.

The “Stree” films are part of Maddock’s horror comedy universe, which also includes Varun Dhawan's “Bhediya” and recently released “Munjya”, featuring Sharvari and Abhay Verma. PTI RB RB