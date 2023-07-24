Advance booking opens for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said the advance booking for his upcoming directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" is open.

Advertisment

The family entertainer, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the the titular couple, marks Johar's return to the big screen as a director after 2016's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

"With butterflies in my stomach and love overflowing for you all - I'm gearing up for a piece of my heart to enthrall you on the big screen! BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani - in cinemas this Friday. (sic)" the filmmaker posted on Instagram.

Advertisment

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" also features Indian cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

A Dharma Productions project, the film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.