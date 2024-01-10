Advance booking opens for Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) The advance booking for "Merry Christmas", directed by Sriram Raghavan, is now open, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the film will be released in theatres on Friday.

Presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, "Merry Christmas" is billed as "a genre-defying tale" shot in Hindi and Tamil with a different set of supporting actors.

"Don't be late to the suspense party! #MerryChristmas advance bookings, now open. Hurry! In cinemas on Jan 12," read the post on the official X page of Tips Films.

While the Hindi version of "Merry Christmas" co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, the Tamil iteration has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg, "Merry Christmas" also has cameos by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte. PTI RDS RDS RDS