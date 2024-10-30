Advance bookings for "Singham Again" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" begin

New Delhi: As the festive season of Diwali approaches, Bollywood enthusiasts are in for a treat with two major cinematic releases vying for attention at the box office. Both "Singham Again" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" have commenced their full-fledged advance bookings across national multiplex chains and single screens, igniting a buzz that promises a blockbuster showdown.

The much-anticipated release of "Singham Again" directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, alongside a powerhouse cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, is set to continue the legacy of its predecessors. This film, part of Shetty's acclaimed cop universe, has already generated significant interest with its action-packed narrative and ensemble cast.

On the other side, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", directed by Anees Bazmee, brings back the horror-comedy thrill with Kartik Aaryan leading the charge, supported by a stellar lineup including Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra. This installment aims to recapture the magic of its predecessors while adding new twists to keep the audience guessing.

The industry observers are keenly watching this battle unfold. Trade analysts predict that while both films could perform well, the weekend collections will be crucial. The films' success will hinge not just on opening day numbers but on positive word-of-mouth and the ability to maintain audience interest beyond the initial festive rush.

Exhibitors are in a dilemma over screen allocations due to the simultaneous release. Initial projections suggest a near even split, but this could shift based on early show performances.

The strategy for both films involves securing the most prime slots, with marketing teams pulling out all stops through promotional events, social media campaigns, and last-minute trailer releases to sway undecided viewers.