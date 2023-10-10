After Busan film festival, Suman Ghosh's film to be screened at MAMI

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) Director Suman Ghosh's film 'The Scavenger of Dreams', which had a world premiere at the ongoing Busan International Film Festival, has been selected for its South Asia premiere at MAMI (Mumbai Film Festival) later this month.

The film is in the 'Focus South Asia section', the filmmaker said on Monday.

'The Scavenger of Dreams' team had last week walked the red carpet at Busan consisting of cast members Shardul Bharadwaj, Sudipta Chakraborty, Ravi Kiran Ayyagari and Angelica Monica Bhowmick.

The Busan event is being held from October 4 to 13.

"A special shout out to the incredible MAMI programmers for a wonderful lineup of films this year covering all of South Asia. We feel honoured to be amongst this lineup," the director said on Facebook.

The MAMI film festival will be held from October 27 to November 5.

Ghosh said earlier, "I would dedicate my film to Mrinal Sen as it is his 100th birth centenary.

"I think the subaltern class came out so effectively in his films," he said.

Recalling how Sen had experimented with cinematic style and language in his works, Ghosh said "We also shot in with only two actors (Sudipta Chakraborty and Shardul Bharadwai) and a mostly non-professional cast".

The film revolves around Birju and Shona, a Dalit couple, and their daughter who live in a slum. The film's narrative is built on the lives of ragpickers who frequent tony upscale areas of the city from their places filled with squalor. The setting of the film is Kolkata. PTI SUS RG