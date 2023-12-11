Agastya Nanda joins grandfather Amitabh Bachchan for weekly meet-and-greet with fans

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan kept his Sunday date with fans and followers but this time, the cinema icon was accompanied by grandson Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut with "The Archies".

On his official blog, Bachchan posted several photos from his meet and greet with fans, who line up outside his Juhu residence Jalsa every Sunday.

In the photos, Bachchan and Agastya are seen coming out to meet his well wishers.

"The interest is ever more loved than the Capital... And the legacy lives on... Father to son to son to son and then grandson... and the principal ever the reality of the base that built it," the 81-year-old actor wrote.

Bachchan also remembered his father, Dr Harivanshrai Bachchan, a well-known Hindi poet, and mother, social activist Teji Bachchan.

"Ne'er a day passes without the ring of his thoughts and words... at each accomplishment at each failure at each struggle and at each discontentment... Babuji .. and the prayers of self belief confidence from Ma," he said.

Agastya, son of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, is the third generation actor from the Bachchan family.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, "The Archies" is an Indian adaptation of the American comic series based in the fictional town of Riverdale. The 1960s-set film was released on Netflix on December 7.

The movie also features Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter; Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter; as well as Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Saigal (Dot).