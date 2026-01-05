Agastya Nanda-starrer 'Ikkis' earns Rs 22.05 crore at box office

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) "Ikkis", featuring Agastya Nanda in the lead role, has earned over Rs 20 crore in three days of its release.

Produced under Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films, the film, which released on January 1, is directed by Sriram Raghavan. It is written by Raghavan alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

The film features Nanda in the role of Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

The total collection of the film stands at Rs 22.05 crore at the domestic box office, according to the makers.

Besides Nanda, the film also features late actor Dharmendra alongside Simar Bhatia, Vivan Shah, Sikandar Kher, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR