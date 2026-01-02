Agastya Nanda-starrer 'Ikkis earns Rs 7.28 crore at box office

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) "Ikkis", headlined by Agastya Nanda, has earned Rs 7.28 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day of its release.

The film features Nanda in the role of Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on Instagram on Friday. It comprised film's poster with the collection written over it.

"Courage and valour win at the box office. 7.28 crore NBOC India Day 1. 'Ikkis' In Cinemas Now. Book Your Tickets," read the text over the poster.

Produced under Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. It is written by Raghavan alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

"Your love is the greatest tribute to Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal’s sacrifice. Book your tickets now!- Link in bio. Experience courage in cinemas now with #Ikkis," read the caption.

The film also features late actor Dharmendra alongside Simar Bhatia, Vivan Shah, Sikandar Kher, Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR