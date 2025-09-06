Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda celebrate 'Saiyaara' in heartfelt post

New Delhi: "Saiyaara" stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda thanked their fans as the film has completed 50 days in the theatres from its release.

Featuring Panday and Padda in the lead, the film is directed by Mohit Suri and released on July 18.

The duo shared a collaborative post on Instagram on Friday.

"Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, you feel it," read the caption of the post.

Panday made his debut with the film with Padda marking her first lead role with it. "Today marks a quiet moment for us, we close our eyes and all we see is you, the post continued. "Thank you for being vulnerable with us, for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world," the note added.

"Saiyaara" follows Krish, played by Panday, an ambitious musician, and Vaani, played by Padda, a shy lyricist recovering from heartbreak. The chemistry of the lead pair, built through soulful songwriting sessions and raw emotional moments, is the heart of the film, reads the official logline.

Since its release, "Saiyaara" has become the most successful film in Suri's career by earning over Rs 500 crore at the box office. Suri has also directed films like "Zeher", "Aashiqui 2" and "Ek Villain".