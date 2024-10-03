Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty joins Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol-led 'Border 2'

Mumbai: Ahan Shetty has joined the star-studded cast of war drama "Border 2", the actor announced on Thursday.

Ahan Shetty is the son of Suneil Shetty, who featured in filmmaker JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster "Border".

The actor, who made his acting debut with 2021's "Tadap", will feature in the follow-up alongside the original movie's star Sunny Deol as well as Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

In an Instagram post, Shetty said "Border" is a "legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true" for him.

"Ironic how life works—my journey with 'Border' started 29 years ago, when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta’s legendary stories, holding JP uncle’s hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side.

"I never realized how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces. Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour," he wrote.

The sequel, to be directed by Anurag Singh, is backed by Dutta alongside Bhushan Kumar.

"Working with @iamsunnydeol sir is a blessing, and I can’t wait to share the screen with @varundvn who I look up to as an older brother. As a huge @diljitdosanjh fan, sharing the screen with him is surreal.

"And to you, Papa—everything I am is because of you, and I’ll do my best to honor the legacy you’ve worked so hard to create," Shetty said.

Besides "Border 2", Shetty will feature in "Sanki", co-starring Pooja Hegde.