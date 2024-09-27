Ahead of Durga Puja, 2 Bengali film stars say protests, livelihood issues must go side by side

Kolkata: Amid calls from a section of society to refrain from celebrating Durga Puja until justice is served for the R G Kar victim, two Bengali film stars expressed the importance of balancing protests with livelihoods of those in the industry.

Bengali superstar Dev, whose production ‘Tekka’ is set to release in theatres on October 8, told PTI, "The festival is for people, of the people, and by the people."

He emphasised, "Festivals cannot belong to you and me solely. They are for everybody, for all the people of Bengal. Every year, many people cannot join the festivities due to livelihood issues even on puja days, some others keep away as they do not like taking part while the rest soak in celebrations. So it is up to a person whether he/she wants to embrace the festive mood."

Highlighting the impact on the film industry, Dev said, "If you speak about the film industry, thousands will be affected if movies are not released. Individual rights cannot be dictated. Many people depend on cinema halls for livelihood, especially during puja and other occasions. We can fight against the system and social evils, but should we fight against our own people?"

Dev, who was present at the launch of a song from his own production ‘Tekka’, directed by Srijit Mukherjee, added, "I don’t mean that I will stop protesting. My job is not to give speeches and I believe in the wellbeing of the industry and stakeholders without forgetting the social cause."

Reflecting on past experiences during Puja, Dev said, "I regularly had film releases in Durga Puja. I certainly wish ‘Tekka’ tops the box office, but I also hope that the other films—‘Shastri’ and ‘Bohurupi' — are supported by our filmgoers," he said.

Popular actress Swastika Mukherjee shared her sentiments, saying, "Every time the faces of Abhaya’s parents come to my mind, I feel I cannot dance to the ‘dhak’ beats at pandals and processions, as if nothing has happened. But I cannot dictate what others will do."

She affirmed her intention to participate in the rituals, saying, "I will offer ‘pushpanjali’ on Ashtami like in previous years and will certainly offer ‘anjali’ at Sandhi pujo. While I won’t join any celebrations, I will pray to the goddess. This does not contradict attending promotions for my film or inviting people to watch it."

Swastika noted that despite the somber mood daily life continues. "People are traveling by Metro, watching TV, eating out at restaurants and going to offices. Everyone is carrying on with their normal activities. Has life stopped?"

As a member of the film industry, she added, "I can never suggest our films not be seen. Our films need to do business. What will happen to our hairdressers, technicians, and other stakeholders in such a situation?"

Reflecting on the past, Swastika said, "During Covid in 2020-21, everything came to a standstill. This time, the scenario is different. Universal participation makes it a true festival, but in the given situation, we can still offer prayers and worship individually."

Tekka, co-written and directed by Srijit Mukherjee, stars Dev, Swastika, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Sreeja Dutta, and Aryan Bhowmik. This marks the second collaboration between Dev and Srijit, following their project Zulfiqar in 2016.