Ahead of wedding Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna arrive in Udaipur

Udaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reached Udaipur on Monday ahead of their wedding scheduled later this week.

The couple is set to tie the knot on February 26 at a hotel on the outskirts of the city of lakes.

According to sources, pre-wedding functions are likely to be organised over two days before the main ceremony.

Both actors reached Udaipur on separate flights on Monday and left for the hotel amid security arrangements.

Over the last few months, there have been several reports about Mandanna and Deverakonda's wedding. However, neither of the actors confirmed the news despite several public appearances.

Mandanna penned a note on her social media on Sunday as she confirmed her wedding with Deverakonda.

She expressed gratitude to her fans for their constant support and said the couple would like to name their union "The Wedding of Virosh".

Deverakonda, who has starred in several successful Telugu films, including "Arjun Reddy", enjoys a significant fan following across India.

Mandanna, a leading actress in Telugu and Kannada cinema, gained widespread recognition with films such as "Geetha Govindam" and "Pushpa: The Rise".

Udaipur, often referred to as the "City of Lakes”, is known for its picturesque setting, palaces and heritage properties and has emerged as one of the top wedding destinations.

The city is surrounded by the Aravalli hills and is home to iconic water bodies like Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar Lake, which have made it a sought-after destination for tourism and grand celebrations.

In recent years, Udaipur has hosted several high-profile weddings, including that of actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha in 2023 and the daughter of US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena in 2025, among others. PTI SDA OZ OZ OZ