AI changing world of art, artistes need training to adapt to changes: Shabana Azmi

Kolkata: Actor Shabana Azmi asserted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) was changing the world of art and artists needed to undergo varied training to adapt to the changes.

The 73-year-old actor was speaking at the convocation of Techno India University here on Monday.

"I grew up in an environment which taught us that art be used as an instrument of social change," she said.

"AI is changing the world of art. AI is threatening but (handling) it also requires training. It offers great possibilities in different disciplines ranging from sports to literature. Artists require different kinds of training to adapt to the changes brought about by AI. I feel we need to give AI the respect it deserves," she added.