New Delhi: An artificial intelligence-led reimagination of Mahabharat, the epic, is set for release on Prasar Bharati's WAVES OTT platform later this month, followed by its telecast on Doordarshan every Sunday.

The digital premiere of "Mahabharat", produced by the Collective Media Network, will be on October 25, while it will be telecast on Doordarshan from November 2.

"Partnering on this AI-led reimagining allows audiences to experience one of India's greatest epics anew, honouring tradition while embracing cutting-edge technology in storytelling. It is an expression of Vikas and Virasat coming together in modern broadcasting," Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi said in a statement.

Leveraging advanced AI tools, the series rebuilds the vast Mahabharat universe, its characters, battlefields, emotions and moral dilemmas with cinematic scale and striking realism.

"Like millions of Indians, I grew up watching the classic Mahabharat on television every Sunday. It was an experience that shaped my imagination and my connection to our culture. With Mahabharat, our hope is to give today's generation a similar touchstone that feels as immersive and unifying as it did for us, but told through the possibilities of today's technology," Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of the Collective Artists Network, said.