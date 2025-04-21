AI regurgitating ideas, not telling something new: comic book writer-creator Jim Zub

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Canadian comic book writer-artist Jim Zub, known for his work on “Skullkickers”, “Wayward”, “Dungeons & Dragons” and “Conan the Barbarian”, does not consider AI “alone as competition” as he believes the technology is just regurgitating ideas without telling anything new.

Most recently ChatGPT's new feature gave its users the tools to create memes and photographs in the Studio Ghibli style, the Japanese studio famous for its animated movies like “Spirited Away” and “My Friend Totoro”.

While many on social media were quick to get on the trend, the feature sparked outrage among fans and artist communities that saw it as an insult to Hayao Miyazaki, who popularised the animation through his hand-drawn images.

Zub, who has worked on many Marvel and DC comic books, was recently in India for the Mumbai Comic Con and spoke about the many iconic characters he has created and whether AI is a threat to creators like him or not.

“Well, here's the way I look at it, tens and thousands of people didn't come to Mumbai Comic Con to meet a computer. They didn't come here to celebrate content. They are celebrating specific art and specific stories and specific interactions.

“They want to meet me and they want to meet other artists, storytellers, voice actors, musicians or cosplayers because those are people and those are real things that they have seen. The mistake that companies have made is they think that an audience just wants to waste their time with content,” he told PTI in an interview.

According to Zub, people want to have an experience and they hope that there is some sort “soul and idea” behind what they are consuming in the name of art and entertainment.

“AI is regurgitating ideas, it's recycling it in all sorts of ways. But it's not necessarily ever telling you something new. It's just mashing together existing kind of ingredients. So I don't think that AI alone is your competition. It's a tool and some people are going to use it well and some are going to use it poorly. But at the end of the day, you still need a person to make selections, filter, think and build. Not just bulldoze material,” he added.

Zub, whose full name is Jim Zubkavich, has also written on “Thunderbolts”, “Uncanny Avengers”, “Avengers: No Surrender”, “Champions” for Marvel Comics, and “Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons” and “Rick and Morty vs. Cthulhu”.

The writer said the experience at the Mumbai Comic Con was “one of the most energising and exciting” shows that he has ever been to.

“Every country is kind of different. Every convention's got its own feel, and so I wasn't sure. You try and go into every experience, just kind of leaving yourself open to see what's going to happen. If I'm at a comic show in America, there might be 30, 40, 50 different comic book creators who've worked on superheroes, but I'm the only one who's doing that here who's not from India. So I'm getting all that attention. And that is an intensity that I was not prepared for in an amazing way.” Asked what were most challenging characters to write in his career, Zub said "Avengers" was one of the most difficult projects he worked on as the team had to build a very complicated story with a lot of different characters.

“I love the complexity of what we were able to put together, but you are managing a whole team. It's not just one character. At that point, we had like 18 different characters that we were juggling. That's the kind of challenge that tests you. You're trying to keep track of everyone's stories. You're trying to make sure everyone has their own big dramatic moments. That's one of the most complicated things I've ever worked on,” he said.

Citing the example of his popular “Conan the Barbarian” series, the writer said he feels a lot of pressure because the character is such an icon.

“He's (Conan) older than Superman. He's one of the most important literary characters in fantasy. You have generations of readers who have grown up reading that character. If you do a bad job, they will tell you very, very passionately. Thankfully, I've got a good handle on it now. But that's the kind of pressure that you use to sort of drive yourself to do the best job you can,” he added.

Zub said he never takes the love that fans have for certain characters for granted whether it is Samurai Jack or Rick and Morty.

"I never try and take that for granted. I don't want it to ever feel like, 'Oh, yeah, this is just what I do'. I know how much it means to me growing up on this stuff," he said.