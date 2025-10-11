AI-reimagined Mahabharat to debut on Prasar Bharti's WAVES OTT

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) India's timeless epic Mahabharat is set to return on Prasar Bharati's official OTT platform WAVES and Doordarshan in a version reimagined by artificial intelligence (AI).

The AI-reimagined "Mahabharat", produced by the Collective Media Network, will have its digital premiere on October 25, followed by a telecast on Doordarshan from November 2.

"Partnering on this AI-led reimagining allows audiences to experience one of India's greatest epics anew, honouring tradition while embracing cutting-edge technology in storytelling. It is an expression of Vikas and Virasat coming together in modern broadcasting," Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi said in a statement.

"The War of all Wars/The Greatest Story of All Time Written by Ved Vyas Reimagined by AI. It's not just Mahabharata. It's Maha AI," WAVES OTT said in a post on X.

Leveraging advanced AI tools, the series rebuilds the vast Mahabharat universe, its characters, battlefields, emotions and moral dilemmas with cinematic scale and striking realism.

"Like millions of Indians, I grew up watching the classic Mahabharat on television every Sunday. It was an experience that shaped my imagination and my connection to our culture. With Mahabharat, our hope is to give today's generation a similar touchstone that feels as immersive and unifying as it did for us, but told through the possibilities of today's technology," Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of the Collective Artists Network, said.

WAVES, an Over-The-Top (OTT) platform by Prasar Bharati, was launched on November 20, 2024. PTI SKU NB NB