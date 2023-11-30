Aim to create unforgettable entertainment experience for audiences with 'Fighter': Siddharth Anand

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Filmmaker Siddharth Anand says the team of his upcoming directorial "Fighter" has poured its passion into "creating the biggest aerial action movie India has seen".

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, 2024. "Fighter" is touted as India's first aerial action magnum opus, according to the makers.

Anand, known for blockbusters such as "Pathaan" and "War", completed shooting of "Fighter" earlier this month.

"With 'Fighter,' our objective has been to push the boundaries of visual storytelling, immersing the audience in an exhilarating journey through the skies.

"We've poured our passion into creating the biggest aerial action movie India has seen, we are aiming to create an unforgettable entertainment experience for our audiences," the director said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"Fighter", presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, is described as homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

"Our aim is to deliver the adrenaline rush experienced in the skies to the viewers. We've crafted every frame for an immersive, larger-than-life cinematic experience. 'Fighter' is going to be a flight of emotions, a spectacle that will redefine aerial action on the big screen," added Ajit Andhare, producer and COO of Viacom18 Studios.

The film reunites Roshan with Anand after "Bang Bang!" and "War". It is the second project for Padukone and the director following "Pathaan".