Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt walk the ramp at Paris Fashion Week

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt represented India at a star-studded show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024.

The duo attended the fashion gala, which took place at the Place de l'Opera on Monday, as the brand ambassadors of a beauty label.

This year, the theme of the show was "Walk Your Worth".

Alia, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film "Jigra", was dressed in an outfit crafted by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Her outfit comprised a silver metallic silhouette upon a black top with flared black pants and matching earrings.

The actor also shared glimpses from the event on her official Instagram handle.

"A night to uplift, embrace & inspire; because we’re all #WorthIt #LeDefile2024 #LOrealParis #WalkYourWorth #ParisFashionWeek2024," she captioned a series of pictures from the gala.

According to videos circulating on social media, Aishwarya wore a red oversized maxi dress with off-shoulders from the clothing brand Mossi.

At the end of the fashion show, the Indian actors shared the stage with Hollywood actors Jane Fonda, Andie MacDowell, Eva Longoria, as well as top models Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.