Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears Manish Malhotra's design at Paris Fashion Week

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week, wearing a custom-designed outfit from the renowned designer Manish Malhotra.

The outfit comprised a black coloured "reimagined" Indian sherwani, adorned with diamond-embroidered cuffs and statement accessories. She graced the ramp on Monday for L'Oreal Paris' show.

Malhotra shared a video from the show and penned a note alongside, on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. The designer, who is known for dressing top celebrities not only in India but also internationally, described the details of the outfit.

The post also had glimpses of how the outfit was made, with the closer shots of the outfit's details.

"This look reimagines the Indian sherwani, rooted in heritage menswear through an androgynous couture lens, the custom-made sherwani becomes a canvas where structure meets softness: tailoring that asserts power yet carries modern sensuality," he wrote.

"The 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs transform the sleeve into a statement of modern regalia-part armor, part adornment. They extend the gesture of 'wearing your heart on your sleeve,' amplifying both strength and vulnerability in equal measure. The result is an expression of modern royalty-defined not by lineage but by presence, individuality, and global relevance. It reflects a world where tradition transforms where a woman can command the grandeur of sherwani menswear and rewrite its codes with elegance." "In 2025, this vision stands both timeless and progressive: a couture statement that bridges cultures, transcends gender, and positions Indian craft in dialogue with the international stage. @manishmalhotrajewellery @manishmalhotraworld," he concluded.

Paris Fashion Week commenced on Monday and will conclude on October 7. PTI ATR ATR ATR