Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film is titled 'Texla'; makers drop teaser

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth's next directorial has been titled "Texla", the makers said on Saturday in a teaser reveal.

Previously titled as "#KRG09", the film is produced by Kannan Ravi Group. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music for the film.

The makers shared the news with the film's teaser on Instagram.

"Happiness in every little moment. All set to relive the nostalgia and rewind the magic. Presenting the Tamil title teaser of @krgoffl's #Production9 - #Texla. An @aishwaryarajini Film," read the caption.

The teaser opens with a man looking towards the sky and a few children seated inside a dimly lit room. The man at the entrance goes on to tell the boys, "It looks like it won't come today as well". The boys then proceed to move out dejectedly.

As the sun bursts out of the clouds, the boys run back to the room excitedly. The cheerful group then puts up a makeshift white screen and the movie's title "Texla" is projected on it by reflecting the sunlight.

Rajinikanth re-shared the teaser on her Instagram story.

The teaser was also posted in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada Her last directorial was "Lal Salaam", which released in 2024 and also starred her father and superstar Rajinikanth. PTI ATR ATR MAH MAH