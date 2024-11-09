Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty reunite for 'Golmaal 5'

New Delhi: Director Rohit Shetty on Saturday confirmed the fifth film of the popular Golmaal franchise.

The announcement of Golmaal 5 comes with the promise of bringing back the original cast, with Ajay Devgn once again leading the ensemble of comic characters that have captured the hearts of millions since the series began in 2006.

Shetty, who has already made a mark in the industry with his high-octane action films, expressed his eagerness to delve back into comedy with Golmaal 5.

"It’s time to return to what started it all for me in the comedy genre. Golmaal series has been a significant part of my career, and I am thrilled to bring it back with Ajay," Shetty mentioned in a recent interview with a leading media portal.

The original Golmaal film, released in 2006, introduced fans to the world of mischief, laughter, and unforgettable characters like Gopal (played by Devgn), Madhav, Laxman, and Lucky. The franchise continued with sequels like "Golmaal Returns" in 2008, "Golmaal 3" in 2010, and "Golmaal Again" in 2017, each time expanding the universe with new characters and plots but keeping the core comedic essence intact.

According to posts on X, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will start working on "Golmaal Five" post the completion of their current projects. The film is currently in the scripting stage, promising the same characters but with new adventures and doubled fun.