Ajay Devgn announces AI company to revolutionise storytelling

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Friday announced the launch of Prismix, an AI-driven media company focused on generative storytelling technologies.

Devgn said Artificial Intelligence (AI) can enhance storytelling.

"With Prismix, we are stepping into the future of storytelling. AI is not just a tool but a creative partner that can help filmmakers and brands bring their vision to life in ways never imagined before. Our goal is to revolutionise media by making high-quality, AI-driven content more accessible and scalable," the actor-fimmaker said in a statement.

Devgn will serve as the chairman of Prismix, his nephew Danish Devgn, who will be the co-founder and chief business officer, "Taarzan" fame actor Vatsal Sheth, will be co-founder & chief executive officer, and Sahil Nayar will serve as co-founder & chief Creative Officer, and they aim to redefine storytelling, merging creativity with advanced AI technology to create groundbreaking media content.

Sheth said the company aims to redefine entertainment and guide AI in media.

"Our commitment lies in creating an ecosystem where storytelling meets efficiency, enabling stunning content production at scale," he said.

Prismix has already begun collaborating with mainstream media, eduction and other verticals to shape the future of AI-driven content creation. PTI KKP BK BK